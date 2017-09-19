BSP farewells long serving board member

BANK South Pacific chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou says Gerea Aopi has decided to retire as a director.

Aopi has served as a board member since the amalgamation of Bank South Pacific and the Papua New Guinea Banking Corporation in 2002.

Gerea also served as a member of the board audit and risk committees and most recently the chairman of the board’s remuneration and nomination committee.

Sir Kostas thanked Aopi on behalf of the shareholders and fellow directors for his years of dedicated service to the bank.

He said experienced directors such as Aopi had contributed enormously to the strategic direction and performance of the bank over the years.

Sir Kostas also announced the appointment of lawyer Robert Bradshaw as a director of BSP.

He holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Papua New Guinea and had over 20 years of legal practice in PNG.

In 2005, Bradshaw started his own legal firm, Bradshaw Lawyers, focusing largely on litigation and work in resource development, industrial relations, banking and finance.

According to Bank South Pacific, the Bank of Papua New Guinea had consented to the appointment of Bradshaw.

