BSP Finance hopes to satisfy Honiara clients

BANK South Pacific now has its newest subsidiary BSP Finance (Solomon Islands) Limited in Honiara.

The bank received regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Solomon Islands on April 20 to establish the BSP Finance operation there.

The launch of BSP Finance (Solomon Islands) Limited coincided with BSP celebrating its 10th anniversary of operations in the Solomon Islands.

The BSP board is confident that customers will find BSP Finance a helpful and open-minded business partner. It is also confident that it will offer a better alternative to its chosen markets with an expanded product range.

BSP group chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou said BSP Finance would compliment BSP in the areas where “we see opportunities currently available to support our existing and potential new clients.”

BSP Finance (Solomon Islands) Limited offices are located at Room No.1F Ace Complex Kukum Highway, East Honiara.

According to BSP, it would offer the businesses in Solomon Islands a new and better alternative for their asset finance needs.

The establishment of this entity will enable BSP to extend its financial and lending activities into broader sectors of the local economy throughout Solomon Islands and the South Pacific.

BSP Finance will be in a position to engage the assistance of the bank’s existing asset finance team to assist with restructuring, refinancing and offer new and innovative ways to improve its customer’s asset finance business for more complex transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...