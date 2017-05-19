BSP gets a facelift

THE Bank of South Pacific branch at Downtown in Port Moresby recently received a facelift to provide more spacious customer-service areas and banking chamber.

Being one of the oldest branches, it underwent major changes to its chamber with the general enquiry, mobile banking and personal loan sections placed in the chamber for customer’s convenience.

Branch manager Diana Guria said the branch dealt with more than 5000 transactions per day and service more than 1000 general enquiries.

“Our valued customers choose Port Moresby branch because we try to serve every customer as best as we can, while at the same time not keeping other customers waiting for too long,” she said.

