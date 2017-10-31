BSP getting landowners ready for big royalty payment

ROYALTY payments have to be invested wisely by Ramu NiCo landowners for the everyone’s benefit, according to Coastal Pipeline Landowners’ Association chairman Jeffrey Gamrai.

Gamrai said this at Lila village in Siroi, Raicoast, Madang as part of the Bank South Pacific financial literacy training on Friday.

Gamrai told the villagers that they should invest in small businesses from the money they received as royalty payments.

They are expecting the payments soon after the opening of their bank accounts.

“The important thing is that money from the royalty payments would be going into clan accounts. And it is up to clan members to distribute wisely among the members and make good use of it,” Gamrai said.

“What Ramu NiCo has done to build bridges between the landowners and the bank or financial institution goes to show that the project developer is concerned about the people and their economic needs.”

He thanked Ramu NiCo and the BSP sales team for providing financial training banking services to the people of Raicoast.

The BSP financial literacy training along the coastal pipeline area of the Ramu NiCo project ran for four days.

The programme will be held for the Kurumbukari and Basamuk landowners this week.

