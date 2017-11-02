BSP gives real estate show K40,000

THE Bank South Pacific has given K40,000 to the PNG Real Estate Show to be held at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

The show will be staged by Hausples to exhibit the real estate industry. It offers agents, developers and those related to the property industry the chance to exhibit to a large local and international audience of buyers, renters and investors.

People will have the opportunity to learn at a one-stop shop exactly what is required in the process of house buying and/or renting.

Hauples general manager Tom Snelling thanked the bank for supporting the show.

“The show will be bringing together everyone involved in the property industry -from agents and developers to banks and insurance, building and paint suppliers to TV and internet – all under one roof,” he said.

“BSP’s presence is very important to the show. BSP is PNG’s leading bank and provider of home loans.

“The financial side of real estate is one of the biggest challenges that face every potential buyer. It is critical that they understand exactly what options they have.”

BSP’s SME manager Stanerd Wai said the demand for housing and home ownership remained high in the market “with increased interest expressed for information and direction on how to obtain home loans with the bank”.

