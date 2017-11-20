BSP hailed as Melanesian institution

BANK South Pacific has been described as a Papua New Guinean institution and a Pacific brand and still remains true to its Melanesian heritage.

General manager (retail) Kelly Tambua made the remarks during the opening of the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain on Saturday.

He said the bank was the largest bank with rural and electronic network in the country and for the past five years had transformed itself into a world-class emerging market bank that strived to implement the international best practices in every facet of its businesses.

“PNG Games is the platform that builds national unity, promotes the values of teamwork, quality, professionalism, leadership and unites communities and our people,” Tambua said.

“BSP’s association with the PNG Games since 2014 underlines the set values and aspirations of the two organisations that makes the national unity goal achievable. BSP takes pleasure in joining the 7th PNG Games as the naming rights sponsor.

“The Games is exciting and uniquely PNG’s sporting and cultural event and we are proud of our PNG heritage and proud of our sporting.”

