BSP holds electronic business expo

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE inaugural Bank of South Pacific e-Business Expo was held yesterday with stall exhibitions for the public and a conference held simultaneously.

The expo displayed programmes from the bank and other e-business services and products. There were also presentations from stakeholders on issues relating to e-business.

It provided an opportunity for the public to query BSP directly about its e-business online platforms.

Private and public sector stakeholders exchanged ideas on the matter.

Bank of South Pacific Group general manager retail Paul Thornton gave an overview of the progress of electronic business in the country noting its importance in banking and finance today.

The expo had 11 presenters at the conference with more than 15 stalls from Bank of South Pacific and others set up for the exhibition on e-Business.

