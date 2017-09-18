BSP installs ATM machine at Kerevat sub-branch

BANK South Pacific has opened a new automated teller machine (ATM) at its Kerevat sub-branch in East New Britain.

It was opened by Gazelle MP and Police Minister Jelta Wong. Also present was District Development Authority chief executive Rosemary Murure and board members.

Wong thanked BSP for providing the vital service to the people.

He said the people no longer had to travel to Kokopo for basic banking requirements.

“The branch and the installation of the ATM saves the people of Gazelle time and money,” he said.

He also appealed to the public to look after the ATM and the bank as they provided important services for everyone’s benefit.

BSP Kokopo branch manager Joe Makinta said: “Gazelle is the biggest district in ENB after Pomio and BSP caters for all the district’s basic banking needs such as accounts opening, loan applications, SME, mobile banking registrations, withdrawals and deposits, cash cheques, Eftpos and TT services.

“The branch plays a major role in supporting major agricultural and small business activities such as oil palm, logging, cocoa, copra and tourism. The new ATM will complement the services.”

The province has two main branches at Kokopo and Rabaul, and two sub-branches at Palmalmal, in Pomio, and Kerevat.

