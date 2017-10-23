BSP investing more than K650,000 on projects

A TOTAL of 26 community projects worth more than K650,000 have been funded by the Bank South Pacific branch in Wabag.

The bank annually makes a commitment to giving back to communities which it operates in to hopefully “leave lasting changes that make a difference in the lives of the people”.

Its community projects this year have been focused on the theme “Empowering women and children”. It has identified and carried out 49 projects around the country focused mostly on health, sports, environment, education and social wellbeing.

On Oct 7, the BSP Rabaul branch handed over its community project to the Napa Par Health Centre in Gazelle district of East New Britain. The staff assisted a contractor in the maintenance of the health centre’s ablution blocks.

BSP Tabubil handed over their community project on Oct 10 to the Kwiroknai Primary School, where a classroom was built.

The Mt Hagen branch painted the Women’s Well Clinic and donated furniture and computer sets.

In Kundiawa, branch staff installed three new water tanks and a pump at the Kundiawa Urban Clinic giving clean access to water to mothers and children.

The Lihir branch renovated a Kids Centre at the Kunaye Adventist Church in New Ireland.

