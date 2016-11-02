BSP loans K160m for homes

THE Bank of South Pacific says it has so far provided loans totalling K160 million for first-home buyers under the Government First Home Ownership Scheme.

A statement said the interest in the home ownership and in affordable home loan products had been relatively high since the introduction of the scheme in 2014.

“The majority of loans funded are mostly in Port Moresby, largely due to the size of the market and increased interest from housing developers,” it said.

“However, interests from potential home buyers also remain high in PNG, from young professionals to long-serving employees in the public and private sectors.”

Retail general manager Paul Thornton said the scheme was now considered a catalyst for growth in the housing market.

“The market has been attractive to property developers who started building homes and offering them for sale in Port Moresby,” he said.

He was responding to a National Research Institute comment that the scheme was beyond reach.

“While there are many constraints to affordable home ownership equally, there is a concerted effort being made by the private sector and Government to overcome these constraints,” he said.

“BSP has significantly changed the nature of housing loans products. In the past, a housing loan would normally be for a term of 25 years, have an annual interest rate of 8 per cent and require an equity contribution of 20 per cent.

“This would result in fortnightly repayments of around K1425.

“With the introduction of the First Home Owners loan product, the term of the loan is extended to 40 years, the interest rate reduced to 4 per cent per annum and require a 10 per cent equity contribution.

“This reduces the fortnightly loan repayments to around K771.”

He said it was important to understand that BSP had not been given a grant of K200 million to lend to first-home owners.

Rather, the Government has placed funds with Bank of South Pacific to allow the bank to offer a home loan product with a low interest rate, longer repayment terms and special eligibility requirements.

