BSP planning to add more ATMs, eftpos

Bank South Pacific will be expanding its automated teller machines (ATM) and eftpos in Port Moresby to cater for the city’s growing population.

BSP area manager, National Capital District, Nuni Kulu said that city residents were the bank’s largest market in the country.

“The city is expanding and we are also pushing our services out to cater for this,” Kulu said.

“We have BSP agents in almost all major suburbs in Port Moresby and as far as Hula, and along both major highways.

“People don’t have to go into a branch to withdraw cash or deposit as an agent is able to cater for this basic financial transactions as well. For the city, we have just under 2000 or so eftpos devices. The number of ATM’s is just slightly under 200. But there are plans for expansion.

“For National Capital District, usually on fortnights there are about 17,000 to 18,000 users and that is everything from balance checks, top up to mobile banking transactions, internet banking, to transferring funds to third party user in other centres.

“It is a important market for Bank South Pacific and for us to provide a consistent service for the market and it is major focus for us to push out our electronic banking services.”

