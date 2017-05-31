BSP planning to maintain market share

THE Bank of South Pacific aims to maintain its more than 50 per cent market share, according to chief executive officer Robin Fleming.

Fleming told The National that increased competition in the sector was positive as it would include more of the unbanked rural majority into the formal sector.

The bank’s considerable market share also allowed for more selectiveness in lending with the potential to increase market share as well, he said.

“We are certainly aiming to maintain our market share where we are at a level of 57 to 58 per cent at the moment and identify the opportunities where we can afford to be a little bit more selective in terms of the types of lending proposals we consider and take on board,” Fleming said.

“But certainly we got a feeling that there is still more capacity within the market for Bank of South Pacific to take on board.”

Fleming said there was a large unbanked population and the sector had more to do to include them in the market.

“I think there is room for the existing banks to do more. But certainly the only comment we make with competition is that we would like to think that all banks try to go to the places that we do not go.

“But that isn’t the case.

“It is about providing financial services in places outside of Port Moresby and Lae because most of the population is in the outside cities.

“But certainly any competition is welcome.”

