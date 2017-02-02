BSP plans to roll out deposting ATM machines

By CHARLENE BAWO

CUSTOMERS with the Bank of South Pacific will be able to deposit cash conveniently with the planned roll out of red colored Deposit Automated Teller Machine.

BSP manager cards and third party products Alu Kala said the Deposit ATM was for SME customers.

“It is new and only for our SME customers to deposit,” Kala said.

“There is a special deposit card used on the machine where it accepts all the bundles which directly deposits into their account that is linked to the card. It could be a K2, K5 or K10 note. So long as it is a note, the machine will accept.”

Kala said they had configured all the notes which would make it easy for the machine to read. The machine will not accept a bad note.

Kala said it was still in the trial stage for other users with two operating – one at BSP Harbour City and one at the Boroko branch.

Meanwhile, BSP general manager retail Paul Thornton said they would be opening up the machine to other card types as well.

“We think that it is a good service which allows people to deposit safely into their accounts.”

Like this: Like Loading...