BSP and PNG Power host financial literacy awareness

THE Bank of South Pacific and PNG Power Limited introduced banking education and financial literacy to people in Gereka, Central, on Wednesday.

John Peter Ma’a who was among the Gereka villagers who attended the financial literacy awareness said it was something everyone needed.

“I am always spending unnecessarily on things that I don’t need,” Ma’a said.

“I am very thankful that Bank of South Pacific and PNG Power organised this awareness.

“From this awareness now I know how to save and manage my savings.”

Bank of South Pacific’s banking education team is providing basic financial literacy training to the unbanked and the under-banked.

It is using savings and budgeting modules provided by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Ma’a said what they learnt from the session was basic which “helps us a lot with managing money, budgeting and saving, and has helped me to make informed banking decisions”.

“There were 34 new accounts opened at Gereka,” Ma’a said.

He said parents and their children were also able to open their Kids Savings Accounts and Sumatin Accounts.

Bank of South Pacific has 120 trained and certified financial Literacy Trainers available at its branches nationwide.

The training is offered for free to any organised group.

Like this: Like Loading...