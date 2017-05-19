BSP receives award for best private sector employer

THE Bank of South Pacific this week received special recognition for the “2016 Best Private Sector Employer Award” from the Human Resource Institute.

The award had stringent criteria which included leadership, strategic human resource focus, continuous improvement in training and development, business results and corporate social responsibility.

BSP received the award for the fourth consecutive year. It recognises the growing significant role of human resource profession in all kinds of organisations such as business, industry, public service, non-profit and non-government organisations.

BSP general manager Human Resources Hari Rabura said the bank was proud to receive the award based on best HR practices and industrial relations.

She acknowledged the support of the board and executive management team who believed in building skilled citizens.

“This is the level of commitment BSP has in developing our human resources.

“As the leading bank in Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific, we strive religiously to ensure that what we do is aligned to best HR practices and industrial relations.”

Institute president Jerry Wemin said the award would encourage organisations to emulate the practices of Bank of South Pacific as a role model organisation in the private sector.

