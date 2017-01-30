BSP rejects dented coins

THE Bank of South Pacific says it does not accept bent or dented coins.

Deputy general manager retail bank Peter Boutcher was responding to a concern raise by Madang businessman Peter Son of Snovax Ltd.

Son said he had more than K1000 in coins which were dirty and bent and wanted to have them replaced and deposited into his company account. But he said BSP rejected them.

A source at BSP Madang said the instruction came from the Bank of PNG and not made up by BSP.

Boutcher told The National: “As a general rule, we don’t accept dirty and or bent/ dented coins. But if the customer cleans them to an acceptable standard, we will accept them provided they are not bent or dented coins.

“Torn notes are accepted depending on what part of the note we receive. We would not give value to old coins or notes that are damaged because we would have to send to BPNG on a collection basis,” he said.

“The final decision on the value rests with BPNG.”

A BPNG official said it was dealing directly with the bank.

Meanwhile, people in Madang have been warned against using fake K100 notes.

Ward councillor Bonny Solomon warned Madang locals to be more careful.

He said a man from a remote village in Bogia sold his bags of buai to a buyer from Western Highlands last week and was given the fake K100 notes.

The man discovered they were fake when he took his children to shopping and was told so by the shop assistant.

“All the shops have copies of the fake notes and are aware,” he said.

“But I feel sad for those people in the village. They must be careful. These buai buyers will cheat them.”

