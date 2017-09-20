BSP staff brighten children’s ward

THE Children’s Ward at the Kimbe General Hospital in West New Britain has a new mini library built by staff of the Bank of South Pacific in Kimbe.

The library will provide children something to engage themselves in during therapy and recovery.

BSP staff sewed curtains and mattress covers, painted the walls and decorated the library.

Kimbe branch manager Ruby Patu thanked the staff and contractor for their time and commitment.

“While we are a corporate organisation, each of our staff is part of a community,” she said.

“The construction of the mini library and donation of curtains and mattresses today indicate how much the bank values the people. I hope our contribution will make a meaningful and lasting impact on families and children of West New Britain.”

Hospital chief executive Stanis Tao thanked the staff of BSP for the initiative to enhance patient care through the partnership.

“The library creates a happy stimulating environment where sick children can go to in search of fun and adventure through reading books,” he said.

