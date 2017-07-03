BSP a strong performing investment: Sir Rabbie

THE Kina Asset Management Limited (KAML) has commended the Bank of South Pacific for being its top performer last year – contributing K3.3 million to its total investment asset.

Company chairman Sir Rabbie Namaliu told the annual general meeting on Thursday that they had reviewed their position on the BSP shares and kept their portfolio weighting at over 20 per cent based on the company’s strong profitability and dividend yield.

“BSP was the overall top performer among investment assets with a return of 31 per cent last year – outperforming the Kina Securities Home Index by 20.3 per cent,” he said.

Sir Rabbie said they continued to view BSP as a sound and strong- performing investment for the company.

Meanwhile, he said the company’s share price had increased strongly during 2016, rising by 14 per cent.

“The share price does not reflect the underlying value of the asset base of the company, nor the consistent track record of performance that has been established over the last nine years,” he said.

Sir Rabbie said factors such as a lack of liquidity in shares was a contributing factor to the persistent discount in the share price to net tangible assets. “The board will continue to investigate available options to increase liquidity in the company’s shares and broaden the spread of investors in the company.”

He said nothing was easy and there were no over-night solutions.

“Shareholders can take comfort from the years of strong performance that have delivered consistent growth in the value of the company’s assets and consistent dividend payments.”

Like this: Like Loading...