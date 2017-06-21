BSP supports district hospital

THE BANK of South Pacific branch in Wabag, Enga has given a facelift to Mabasinda Hospital in Wapenamanda district.

The bank in its nationwide “Giving back to Community Project” is helping the hospital set up a new waiting area, laundry room, sitting area and provided a TV disc and two TV sets.

BSP Wabag branch manager, Theresa Pilamp, when handing over the facilities to the hospital staff recently, the bank’s community outreach theme for this year was “Children and Mothers” and her branch has identified the Lutheran Mambisinda Hospital to assist.

She said every year BSP provided free service under its “Giving Back to the Community” policy.

“We selected Mambisinda Hospital from three applications and I am happy that mothers at the maternity ward will benefit from this,” Pilamp said.

Like this: Like Loading...