BSP supports Morobe Show

THE Bank South Pacific is supporting the Morobe Agricultural Show for another year with K25,000 as its red ribbon sponsor.

Bank South Pacific’s area manager for Momase Dennis Lamus said: “BSP has been proud to sponsor the Morobe Agricultural Show since 2010. It builds and strengthens our community and business relationship in the province.”

The show is expected to be bigger and better with people from other parts of Papua New Guinea and tourists expected to attend.

It opens on Saturday and ends on Sunday.

The bank said it was pleased to continue its sponsorship to the event as it promoted agriculture, livestock, horticulture, floriculture and the small to medium enterprises – vital industries which support the economy of the province and country.

The bank is focusing this year on connecting with small to medium Enterprises operating in Morobe and share information and awareness on products and services that it offers for small businesses, including home loans, mobile and internet banking registration.

Like this: Like Loading...