BSP truly is our local bank

I MUST commend BSP for lowering the mortgage rate to 3 per cent.

This is the standard rate the world over. BSP truly is a local bank that is acting globally which explains its super regional stretch into the Asian market hub.

To all first home buyers this is as affordable as it is so take charge of this offer of a lifetime making your dream home become a reality and affordable. BSP truly is our local super regional bank in the Pacific and Asia. BSP is poised for greater heights.

Mortgager

