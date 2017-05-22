Buang force stalemate

By LARRY ANDREW

BUANG FC bounced back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to force a draw against PS United in the first match of the National Soccer League double-header in the Morobe capital on Saturday.

In the other game, defending champions Lae City Dwellers caned Yamaros 6-2.

The midday humidity took its toll on players from both teams as they struggled to maintain their form throughout.

The Huawei-backed United, riding on last weekend’s win against Madang FC, played hard in the opening minutes of the match.

The Port Moresby-based team’s quartet of Jordan Kaven, Alu Awi, Alois Jacob John and Russel Kambaka were tasked to test the Buang backline of Darius Edwin, Taidus Bunawa, Roger Nasali and Kelly Berry.

The city men’s persistence was finally rewarded when Kambaka scored at the 11 minute mark to put United in front 1-0.

The game then seesawed for the rest of the opening half, with some scrappy football by both sides as opportunities at goal went begging.

United went into the sheds leading the game at halftime.

Going into the second stanza, Buang started to apply pressure on the PS United defence.

Buang’s persistence in restricting United to their own territory was rewarded with a corner kick that led to the equaliser.

The ball from the corner kick sailed towards the goalmouth and was deflected by United’s goalkeeper Luke Kaprangi Jr but fell flat on the boot of Terence Nablu, who belted the ball past Kaprangi to put the match in a 1-1 stalemate at the 81st minute.

But with nine minutes remaining on the clock, it was all but defensive play for both sides as the match wound down to the final whistle.

Match summary: PS United 1 (Russell Kambaka) Buang 1 (Terence Nablu) HT: 1-0 (United) at PNGFA Soccer Academy.

