Buang upset Madang 1-0

NATIONAL Soccer League newcomers Buang produced a remarkable performance to upset Madang 1-0 in an entertaining soccer match at the Bisini soccer grounds on Saturday.

In a David vs Goliath match-up, Madang were seen as favourites to win and secure three points to consolidate their second spot on the ladder.

However, things turned out badly for the star-studded Madang side as they fell to the underdogs who displayed outstanding defence which prevented Madang from finding the back of the net throughout game.

Madang looked likely to score in the first half, dominating territory and possession but Buang held on to disrupt Madang strikers Nigel Malagian and Emmanuel Airem.

Having depth of experience in the midfield with Samuel Kini and veteran Neil Hans, Madang had a lot to offer but poor execution to convert their plays into points left Madang disappointed in the end.

Buang coach Gideon Hagai was over the moon with his side’s performance with their third win from eight in the competition.

“We had a rough start and we knew we were underdogs but I think it was our defence that got us through in the end,” Hagai said.

“When we kept them scoreless in the first half and it was nil all at halftime, we knew we could surprise them and we did.”

Buang found their mojo in the second-half with Madang starting to become frustrated about missing their opportunities. Buang found confidence as they gained more possession. With about 20 minutes left on the clock, Paulius Makanda scored.

The win for Buang puts them in good shape to battle for a spot in the top four with Besta United.

Both sides sit on the ladder with 10 points with Buang having two more games while Besta one.

Meanwhile, in other NSL matches of the triple header, Lae City Dwellers beat Besta United 2-0 with two goals from Raymond Gunemba while PS United thrashed Yamaros 5-0.

