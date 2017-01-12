Budget changes planned

By MALUM NALU

TREASURER Patrick Pruaitch says amendments to the 2017 Budget will be tabled in Parliament this month to cater for taxation measures.

Parliament will sit from Tuesday, Jan 24.

“There is an understanding that we will be doing some amendments to 2017 Budget basically to align some of the tax measures we have captured in 2017 Budget,” Pruaitch said.

“We need to align those so that they are consistent with current practice in the industries.

“It is not an adjustment of the whole budget.

It is an alignment of the tax measures that we have introduced in 2017.

“We are looking at having that introduced in the January session.”

Proposed changes to the log export tax announced in the 2017 Budget last November had met strong opposition from the logging industry.

The PNG Forest Industries Association fears that the changes would:

Put at risk a major national industry;

Greatly reduce Government revenue and foreign exchange earnings which exceeded K1 billion in 2015; and,

Result in the loss of jobs for 15,000 Papua New Guineans.

Internal Revenue Commission Chief Commissioner Betty Palaso (pictured) said last November that collecting K9 billion in 2017 would be a massive task for the organisation.

She said the IRC would be expected to collect up to K7 billion while the balance of K2 billion would come from Customs.

Palaso said her staff would also be following up on companies and individuals who had not lodged their tax returns or made tax payments.

She said logging, fisheries and other industries were being targeted by the Government to pay increased export taxes.

