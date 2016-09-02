Budget cut affects projects

Work on the long-overdue Science IV and Law School buildings at the University of PNG has been delayed yet again because both projects had funding cut from the 2016 Budget.

The Science IV buildings has had K13 million cut while the Law School building has had K2 million cut in the 2016 Supplementary Budget handed down by Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch last Thursday.

Other higher education institutions affected for 2016 are:

Lutheran University in Lae – K10 million;

Pacific Adventist University infrastructure development – K8m;

Divine Word University infrastructure development – K5m;

University of Goroka sewerage system – K4m;

teachers’ colleges infrastructure rehabilitation – K4m;

technical and business colleges infrastructure rehabilitation – K4m;

nusing colleges infrastructure rehabilitation – K4m; and,

University of Natural Resources and Environment infrastructure development – K1.5m.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said last October that the Science IV and Law School buildings at UPNG, work on which had stopped because of contractors not being paid K32 million, would be completed in time for the 2016 academic year.

China Overseas Engineering Corporation (COVEC) is owed K19.4 million to complete the Science IV Building, which was supposed to have been completed in August 2015, while Niugini Builders is owed K12.6 million to complete the Law School building, which was also supposed to have been completed in 2015.

Up untill Jan 2015, COVEC had received K28,605,481.86, and was yet to be paid around K14 million.

The company was also claiming huge losses at that time of up to K30,000 a day since work stopped in April 2015, for plant maintenance at UPNG, maintaining a staff of 38, camp operations at UPNG.