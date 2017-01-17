Budget deficit financed locally

THE national budget deficit of K1.356 billion was financed mainly from domestic sources totalling K1. 5 billion as there was a net external loan repayment of K146 million, according to the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

The bank noted in its quarterly economic bulletin for last September that the domestic financing comprised:

Net purchase of Government securities totalling K528.4 million by the Central Bank;

K1.57 billion by the other depository corporations;

K81.2 million by other financial corporations; and,

K96.7 million by public non-financial corporations.

These also accounted for the payments for cheque floats totalling K776.5 million to other sectors.

Total public debt outstanding in the September quarter was K19.44 billion, K182.5 million higher than in the June quarter.

The bank noted that domestic loans increased while external loans decreased.

“The increase in domestic debt was largely attributed to net new issuance of Government securities,” BPNG said.

“While the decrease in external debt reflected loan repayments.

“The total amount of Government deposits at the depository corporations increased by K146.2 million to K2.65 billion last September, compared to June.

It also reports declining employment in the public sector marginally by 0.7 per cent in the September quarter of last year, which was released yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...