Budget must account for extra operational costs: Economist

ECONOMIST Paul Barker says the supplementary budget to be tabled in Parliament next week will have to account for the operational costs left out of the 2017 national budget.

In a preview of the mini-budget to be tabled by Treasurer Charles Abel, Barker said the Government would have to make some of the harder budget decisions deferred in the 2017 budget.

He said the 2017 budget “failed to adequately budget for increased public sector operational costs, especially salaries and wages obligations”.

“It remained over-optimistic over potential tax and non-tax revenue, including the continued severe fall of tax revenue from the extractive industries, with only K92 million of income tax revenue from the sector in 2016,” Barker said.

“There was also the continued low tax revenue from this source into 2017 despite over K20 billion export earnings from extractives, and gold prices remaining reasonable.”

Barker said the task “falls especially on the new treasurer to demonstrate in the 100-day programme and this supplementary budget, that he and the Government comprise a substantial change, albeit while providing some policy continuity”. “They have to demonstrate that the Government is more business-friendly in terms of recognising the challenges for

legitimate businesses, and encouraging them to invest again and reinvest, and reverse the recent downward economic and business spiral, by listening to and understanding the business challenges,” Barker said.

Like this: Like Loading...