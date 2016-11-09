Budget passed

By MALUM NALU

PARLIAMENT last night passed the 2017 Budget “on voices” after Opposition MPs stormed out claiming that there were discrepancies in the figures which should be sorted before a vote was taken.

A slanging match erupted between Government and Opposition MPs over the budget figures tabled by Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch last Tuesday, as acting Speaker John Simon prepared to call for a vote.

Opposition Leader Don Polye accused the Government of not being truthful because he said the real budget was K21 billion instead of K12.9 billion. Kavieng MP Ben Micah described it as “the biggest fraud in the history of PNG”. The Opposition met last night to consider challenging it in court.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told The National last night that there was nothing wrong with the budget as alleged by the Opposition.

“The Opposition tried to be spoilers as they always want to create commotion and unruly behaviour on the floor (of Parliament),” he said.

“It’s very unbecoming of leaders. All the bills were presented in a similar manner like all the other budgets over the last 40-plus years. There was nothing sinister,” he said.

“We have passed a K13 billion budget – not a K21 billion budget. It’s a political nuisance – that’s all.”

O’Neill said he looked forward to the implementation of the budget now that it had been passed.

“It’s tough times but we’ll get there.”

O’Neill said the passing of the budget happened on a “sad day” following the passing away of Deputy Speaker Aide Ganasi.

“Unfortunately, politics and all kinds of unruly behaviour took over Parliament,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele said the Opposition was getting itself confused.

“We’ve got our expenditure, which is the K13 billion, and then we’ve got our income which is K11 billion,” he said.

“(Thus) we’ve got a deficit of K1.8 billion. Our reporting requirement also requires us to float T-Bills and inscribed stock that mature in the end, and then we roll them over. It’s just an accounting requirement that we record.

“It’s not an expenditure item that we have to find money for. That’s what confused everybody. They think that we have to fund the difference between K13 billion and K21 billion.

“We have an issue with it because it can lead to some confusion. But there’s no trickery or the Government has hidden K8 billion or anything like that.”

Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch said seeking to twist budget figures was an example of an Opposition “that is running on empty”.

“There were no substantive points that the Opposition could make to criticise the budget. So they resorted to distraction tactics,” he said.

Parliament has been adjourned to January 24, the final session before the 2017 general election.

