Budget to be tight

By GYNNIE KERO

ECONOMIST Paul Barker says the people can expect a tighter control on public expenditure by the Government in the 2017 Budget to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow, although it is an “election year”.

Barker, the executive director of the Institute of National Affairs, said the national budget to be tabled by Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch, was being framed at a time of “continued generally low commodity prices”.

Barker said although some prices such as gold were sound, and petroleum and gas somewhat recovered, there were limited prospects for much greater strengthening immediately.

“It’s an election year, when governments like to spend somewhat loosely and give tax concession,” he said.

“They want to continue stimulating the economy with continued big projects, including for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018.

“But tax revenue was well down in 2015 and they needed a supplementary budget.

“This year, general tax was down especially from other businesses. Last year, it was particularly the resource companies affected.

“The supplementary budget this year was timelier, but some measures hard to implement (such as funds for landowners).

“They’ve found it hard to sell the bond issue overseas and reduce the cost of borrowing, and some big existing loans fall due about now. It will be a challenging budget to sustain funding for genuine priorities.

“So it will be critical for Parliament, the public and churches to sustain some pressure on the Government to stick with budget priories, including infrastructure maintenance, education, health, law and order, and genuine district needs and avoid full unaccountable district service improvement programme funding, especially to those not acquitting. Avoid extravagant expenditure.”

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said recently the 2017 budget would be “measured and cautious”.

He said the Government would avoid the practice by previous governments of inflating spending prior to a national election to “increase votes”.

O’Neill said he and Pruaitch had “well over a decade of economic governance experience between us”.

Related