Budget unaffected by SOE loans

By MALUM NALU

STATE Enterprises and Public Investment Minister William Duma says borrowings by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) do not impact the budget.

He said this during debate on the 2016 supplementary budget last week.

“In the case of the SOEs, as we all know, although it is common knowledge that they are owned by our shareholders – the people – under our structure, technically and legally speaking, they do not qualify as State,” Duma said.

“Therefore, for instance, even companies such as Ports Corporation were able to borrow more than K1 billion to fund its work.

“None of the borrowings affect the State’s budget process as opposed the Fiscal Responsibilities Act.

“Even if SOEs were to borrow, it would not affect the Budget.

“That is why I can say that over the last few months, Kumul Consolidated Holdings has been able to negotiate with blue-chip finance houses all over the world who have agreed to lend money for most of its projects. There is a strong signal.

“Despite what others may say, these are blue-blood, world-class finance houses who are prepared to lend billions to companies owned by our people, this Government.

“It simply goes to demonstrate that we shall have our income-producing assets that are intact, that are still producing revenue. We can still weather the storm and survive as a country.”

Duma said the fact that blue-chip companies such as Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs had indicated that they were willing to fund the State as well as SOEs, “just goes to show that we are on the right track”.

