Bugandi boxing club sets out to nurture next gen

By LARRY ANDREW

A NEW boxing club had been established in Lae to help develop Morobe’s next crop of fighters, founder Maku Sanny says.

He said the Bugandi Boxing Development Club was started last month to develop cadets (10-14 years), school students (15-17 years) and novices (18 years and above).

He said training was twice a day, with midday sessions running from noon to 2pm while the afternoon sessions were from 5pm to 6.30pm. Saturday is the rest day. Sanny said there was big interest for the development programme, with youths from 1-Mile to 3-Mile areas and the Bugandi Secondary School teachers’ children taking part.

Sanny said the aim of the programme was to develop boxers to represent the province and the country at future events.

He said the other equally important aim of the club was to get children and youth involved a sport so they would be less likely to cause problems in their communities. “Morobe has produced top boxers over the years in the likes of flyweight (51kg) Ronnie Noan, the late John Sam at bantamweight (54kg), lightweight Tinge Metta (63.5kg) and the late Moses Kelets at middleweight (75kg),” Sanny said.

“Since the retirement of these boxers the next generation of boxers were not nurtured to take their place.”.

Sanny, from Sagaio in the Buang local level government area, Bulolo, is a former boxer and represented Morobe and the country in the bantamweight division.

He is a certified Papua New Guinea and Oceania referee and judge and a technical officer and also holds a level one coaching certificate.

He appealed to business houses and individuals to assist the club with boxing gear for its first inter club competition.

The bouts would be staged in early March or April and with the Bugandi Boxing Development Club to stage four shows this year in March, June, September and December.

Sanny said those individuals and businesses willing to help could contact him on 7064 1536.

