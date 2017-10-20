Bui-ebi detainees in Baisu will remain, commander says

Detainees from the Bui-ebi Prison in Southern Highlands who were moved to Baisu jail in Mt Hagen during election-related violence will remain in Baisu,

says Bui-ebi commander Bob Ombai.

Ombai said the detainees would remain until Correctional Service commissioner issues instructions to move them back.

He said there were 100 remandees at Bui-ebi waiting for their court hearing and at

least 45 convicted short-term detainees.

“Forty men and five women, who have been convicted and sentenced to short terms, are currently detained at the prison and only the hard-core criminals with long-serving terms have been transferred to Baisu,” Ombai said.

“With the attempted break-out, we had to move the hard-core criminals with long-serving terms to Baisu as we did not want them to escape or be freed by locals during the violence that broke out in the province.”

Ombai said that things had settled down and but the court house was yet to open and remandees were still being detained at Bui-ebi.

“Initially, we had 120 detainees in the cells waiting for their court hearings, but we sent 20 down to the Mendi police station yesterday for their warrants to be renewed,” Ombai said.

“Detainees from Hela have not been brought up as we have advised them that the court house is still closed.”

Like this: Like Loading...