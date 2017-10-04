Bui-ebi prisoners moved to Baisu

PRISON authorities in Southern Highlands had to move 28 inmates at Bui-ebi prison to the Baisu jail in Western Highlands after an attempt by locals to break in and free them.

Bui-ebi prison commander Bob Omba said a group of locals tried to break into the prison compound outside Mendi to free the prisoners on Tuesday night.

“Around midnight, we were advised by nearby communities that people were coming to break into the prison and free the detainees,” Omba said. “The Correctional Services officers, male family members and people from the nearby community stood united to protect the prison.”

Omba thanked the neighbouring communities for their support and help to protect the prison with the warders. He said the 29 inmates were moved to Baisu in Mt Hagen following an advice from the CS headquarters.

Omba said cells in Bui-ebi were now empty.

Prison officers and their families have blocked the road leading into the prison compound and removed the bridge linking the prison to the main road. He said the officers and their families feared for the safety and had barricaded themselves inside the prison premises.

