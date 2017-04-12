‘Build on basic skills’

TRAINERS from the Bomana Training College, outside Port Moresby, who had undergone training in interviewing and investigation skills were urged to build on the foundation of what they have learned.

Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Regi Neggi said the trainers needed to build on the basics learned to better equip themselves for the challenges ahead.

“Do not just learn what you have learned and put it on the side and say you know it already. You have to build from the basics,” he said.

“There are other people who also when through this workshop you have undergone but when you master the basics well then you can be able to serve the people that come before you for training.

“When they go out they will be able to produce the results in a more systematic and systemic way.”

