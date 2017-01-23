Build better cells, says Turi

By ALPHONSE PORAU

PORT Moresby Met Supt Benjamin Turi has called on the Government to seriously look at providing better facilities for prisoners remanded at police stations in the city.

Turi told The National that the renovation done was for the same facility that would only cater for not more than 50 inmates.

He said what they wanted was a United Nation’s standard prison where police would have all the details of prisoners that were detained and closely monitor them in the cells.

“We can open the cell but it is outdated and not to the standard required,” he said.

“The cell will only cater for not more than 50 prisoners. NCDC or the government must look into this issue seriuosly on how they can improve the standard.

“What we did is required by the NCDC health authorities but there is still room for many things that the police would like to have to improve policing in the prison.

“It includes improvement on cameras and other things in keeping the cell up to the standard required and that includes the materials that are needed for the watch house that is built.”

Turi said if the government could build stadiums and infrastructures, it should also build world class cell blocks in NCD.

Acting Health promotion officer for NCDC, health inspector Leo Wamil said a prisoner’s health condition was of utmost importance in police a cell.

“The facilities must be up to the standard required because health is important.

“Everyone has the right to live in a good healthy place.

“If someone is taken in and you want to fix their bad character, you have to do good to them by keeping them in a good healthy environment, so they cannot get infected with diseases,” he said.

