Build proper bus stops in Goroka

I witnessed a nasty hit-and-run accident with my five-year-old daughter on Oct 15 at the junction of North Goroka and the Goroka Market.

A small boy, eight to 10 years old, was hit by a blue 15-seater Toyota HiAce PMV bus.

The boy was hit and dragged some metres all the while calling for his mother.

Out of fear of being attacked by the bystanders, the driver kept on driving, with it being unbearable to watch such a horrific scene.

I call upon Goroka MP Henry Ame, Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu, and authorities to build proper bus stops and overhead bridges to stop such accidents in future.

The Kabiufa, Iufi-Iufa, Brick House, 4-Mile, 6-Mile and Asaro-Mando bus stops in front of the main market must also be relocated as they are causing unnecessary traffic jams.

Kotiufa Sniper

Goroka

