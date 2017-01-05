Build proper drainage

I AM a resident living in the Vadavada area, National Capital District, and it is sickening to drive through the debris left on the road due to the continuous rain over the festive period.

It has been a year now and nothing good has come about from the road upgrading by this particular construction company.

The drainage is the most important part of any roadworks but the one installed in this project is badly-built and makes me wonder what type of engineer is supervising the work being carried out on the road along the Don Bosco Technical Institute.

I guess the supervisors are still on vacation but what about us the travelling living along this area?

I hope the debris gets cleared and the road gets fixed sooner because it’s hard on my poor vehicle.

Frustrated

Vadavada, NCD

