Building boost for Huon Gulf locals

A GROUP of villagers have been given a sawmilling machine to help them build new homes, churches, classrooms and quarters for their pastors.

Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour allocated funds from the District Development Authority to buy the machine for the villagers at Mou in the Morobe local level government.

Seymour also promised the women and Sunday school a dinghy which the District Development Authority was arranging with Ela Motors.

“I want to see the sawmilling machine to be used to build churches, classrooms, homes for the pastors and teachers, and your own houses too,” Seymore said.

He told the villagers that the rural housing scheme from the Government existed. And people can build good homes with roofing iron assistance from the DDA.

DDA chief executive officer Aaron Ambang encouraged the villagers to look after the sawmill machine which cost a lot of money.

He said the mill belonged to the community and not any individual.

“The mill does not belong to any individual person but the community and must benefit everyone.”

Like this: Like Loading...