Building capacity for locals vital for projects

BUILDING capacity for locals is very important to sustain donor-funded projects in remote island communities, an official says.

Tom Anayabere, the manager of a K13 million project to install solar-powered salt water desalination plants in Manus, said our project team will cease by December once the project is completed and commissioned.

“And for it to be operational in the long run, there must be people on the ground to maintain and operate it,” he said.

“Therefore training for locals is an important component of the project.

“We have identified certain people from the local communities and the Manus administration staff who will undergo trainings on how to maintain and operate the plants.”

The project is funded by the Japanese Government through the Pacific Environment Community with K10m. The PNG Government contributed K3 million.

He said training on one of the project sites on Bipi Island would be conducted this weekend.

“All plant equipment were delivered safely to Bipi, Mbuke and Whal islands and delivery to Nauna, Mal and Aua Islands will be in the last week of November,” he said.

“Bipi plant tests, certification, power-up, commissioning and training is happening on Friday and Saturday and works on Mbuke and Whal Islands will start next week and completed before the end of November 2016.”

Anayabere said tests, certification, power-up, commissioning and training for Mbuke and Whal plants were confirmed for the first week of December 2016.

