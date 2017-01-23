Building starts at uni

WORK at the new School of Business and Public Policy building has started at UPNG.

The school was established in 2002 under the academic reforms.

Name of the School of Business Administration was changed to School of Business and Public Policy (SBPP) in September 2015.

The building is built under the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct that was established through a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014, by PNG and Australia.

Under the agreement, Australia is supporting PNG to deliver a comprehensive program of education and leadership training to build the capacity PNG’s public and private sector leaders.

Spaces will be designed to promote discussion and collaboration, as well as private study and research.

Facilities will be digital-ready, giving students access to global learning resources and the ability to communicate with peers across the world.

The school will in the future be housed in its own building, containing international-standard teaching, and research and study areas.

The building will cement the school’s new identity and address severe capacity constraints experienced by its predecessor.

The space will promote a new style of learning, based on inquiry, discussion and adult learning.

Executive Dean Professor Lekshmi N. Pillai says the school will move into the building in 2019.

