Buimo breakout shooting deeply concerning

THE latest jail break from a major prison in the country, Buimo in Morobe, has left 17 dead from the 77 men who made a run for freedom around midday on Friday.

What is surprising about this breakout is not necessarily the fact that it happened in broad daylight, or that so many prisoners felt compelled to make a dash for freedom, but that prison officers were prepared to shoot and kill 17 escapees.

While it can be said that many of the men were hardcore criminals serving time for many violent crimes, the prison hierarchy needs to explain what the policy is on recapturing escapees and containing breakout situations such as this.

Worryingly, this response seems to be an accepted norm.

The warders shot dead 17 of the 77 inmates when they were fleeing.

They managed to recapture three while 57 got away and are currently at large in Lae.

They may by now have made their way to other districts of Morobe or other provinces.

This is the third mass breakout from the prison in the past three years.

As far as statistics goes, that is a telling number of breakouts for a supposedly major prison in the country.

In developed countries such as the United Sates, mass breakouts are rare, almost unheard of.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics show that 6530 people escaped or were absent without leave from the Alabama state prisons.

That was a little more than half a per cent of the total population of 1,100,224.

Of course these are dated statistics from the early 2000s but they serve as a comparison for what is taking place in a country like ours considered on many levels to be either a developing economy or a third-world state.

A lack of proper security protocols or the lax upkeep of these protocols could be a reason for the apparent ease with which a large group of prisoners were able to breakout in one fell swoop.

Prison authorities are yet to reveal how it all happened.

But for there to have been a large number of men streaming out of the same exit point meant that they would have congregated in the same area beforehand.

Or they might have been corralled nearby when some of them saw the opportunity to escape and took it while their fellow prisoners following the so-called mob mentality followed suit and with disastrous consequences for close to a quarter of them.

We understand the need to be free.

It is one of the most underplayed and undervalued human desires.

It is primarily because the majority take it for granted.

Being in forced captivity, which is what prison life is, rails against everything that human beings are.

In essence, it erodes our very humanity.

One can easily understand how being incarcerated for any length of time can be a life-altering experience – sometimes for the good but most often for the bad.

This may have been what prompted so many to attempt an escape.

We have to call out the prison personnel at Buimo for their excessive use of force.

We do appreciate that many of these men are hardened criminals whose effect on society would surely be felt in the proceeding days.

Perhaps the danger that the warders saw was in foresight and for that they took pre-emptive action to negate such an impact.

But what does that say about the remandees among the number of dead?

The person or persons among the escaping lot who may have run simply because everyone else was, and feared being dealt with heavy handedly by prison guards.

Or perhaps it was the remandee who had been locked up for what would have been an indefinite period, not knowing when he would have his day in court someday.

We all know that some had been remanded in custody for a long time awaiting their court trials. It not fair. It is inhumane and unjustified.

Even if we attach mitigating circumstances to the reason for the escape, prison authorities should be careful about how they treat unarmed, defenseless men.

They were shot like animals – as harsh a way of describing the incident is.

It may be an opportune time to review whole prison system and structure to ensure that prisoners are treated fairly and their rights respected.

