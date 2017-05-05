Buimo embarks fundraising drive for programme

BUIMO Correctional Services is embarking on a fundraising drive to fund its rehabilitation and life skills training programmes.

In a statement yesterday, the service said that the fundraising drive involves Buimo CS engaging trusted minimum security prisoners to do cleaning and refurbishing work outside the prison compound.

It says the first fundraising drive will be the cleaning and refurbishment of Lae Main Market police station tomorrow.

Rehabilitation programmes in the prison include sport, carpentry, welding, plumbing, electrical and agriculture and livestock.

A Buimo CS Prisoners Rehabilitation account has been opened with ANZ bank and all proceeds from the fundraising drive will be used for rehabilitation purposes.

The prison is appealing to businesshouses and the public to support the drive with cash or kind.

