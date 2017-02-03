Buimo league finals to kick off

By LARRY ANDREW

THE stage is set for this weekend when top teams in the Buimo Road Off-season Rugby League battle it out to see who continues to the semifinals next weekend.

League president Wally Diba confirmed that top eight teams for men’s A Grade division were Boundry Bullets, Nawae Knights, Kongo Stones, Gelu Dudus, BHC Magpies, Jets United and Back Street Eels.

The top eight teams in the B division are Jets United, Boundary Bullets, Inokians, Abattoir Bulls, BHC Magpies, Nawae Knights, Back Street Eels and Kongo Stones.

In the women’s division the top six are Bundi Landslide, SNK Warriors, Middle East, Gelu Dudus, Yongo Dogs and Inokians.

Diba said the top four teams from the men’s divisions ( A and B) plus one of the women’s matches would be played on Saturday.

The remaining five games would be on Sunday.

“Two winners from the men’s top four will be on the bye while the loser’s play the winners of the bottom four playoff and the same format applies to the men’s B division,” Diba said.

“For the women’s matches, competition leaders Bundi Landslide and SNK Warriors will have the bye this weekend. They play the winners of Middle East-Inokians and Gelu Dudus-Yongo Dogs games, next weekend,” he said.

The games start at 12pm tomorrow and Sunday with the women’s matches kicking of the finals.

After this will be the B grade matches followed by A grade finals to conclude the day.

