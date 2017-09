BEING a parent and a former student of Buimo Road Primary School, I am so proud of what I saw at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

When I saw the pupils of Buimo Road Primary marching, they were like soldiers marching.

They were perfect.

I salute Mr Mari and the teachers who coached the pupils.

Thank you Buimo Road for making Morobe and Papua New Guinea rise to their feet to cheer you on.

I also congratulate the other schools and their teachers.

Titsa mahn

Like this: Like Loading...