Buimo rugby league heading into final round

THE final round of the Buimo Road off-season rugby league competition in Lae, Morobe, takes place this weekend.

Buimo Road off-season rugby league president Wally Diba said since the competition had run smoothly and its regular season would conclude on Staurday.

The top eight teams in the men’s A grade, B grade and women’s division will qualify for the finals.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of the bottom teams. Even though they were out of contention, the teams have been playing their hearts out to complete the season,” Diba said.

He said last weekend competition leaders Boundary Bullets were given a 7-0 reality check by 12th placed 12A Koras.

The Bullets underestimated their opponents but were kept scoreless.

Bullets’ Lae Tigers and Prime Minister’s 13 halfback Mafu Kales took charge of proceedings and kicked a field goal with a minute remaining after setting up a converted try. Bullets and Nawae Knights are the competition’s best sides and are in the finals.

