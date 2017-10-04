Buin picked to host Black Orchids 7s

BUIN has been selected to host the 2018 Black Orchids Sevens rugby championships.

This follows the success of the fifth leg of the Komuniti Rugby Sevens circuit at the Buin High School grounds last month.

Host coordinator Augustine Jr Lokea attributed the success of the tournament to South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu’s financial support.

Lokea said the PNG Rugby Football Union was impressed with the support and organisation of the tournament, hence its decision for Buin to host the next National Orchid championships.

The Komuniti Rugby Sevens circuit concept is aimed at uniting youths and harnessing talent for selection to the Black Orchid national championships and the PNG Games.

Buin was the fifth circuit after Tinputz, Hoko (Gogohe), Arawa and Halia. The sixth and final leg of the circuit sevens series will be at Hutjena in Buka before the Black Orchids tournament from Oct 28-29.

The tournament coincided with the 42nd independence anniversary celebrations in Buin.

Meanwhile, Buin stole the show with a strong performance during the tournament in the Under-20 division.

Students at the Buin Vocation Training Centre with the support of some businessmen in Buin town assembled the Buin Rebels representative team two months before the tournament.

The team defeated some established teams from Buka and Arawa and finished runners-up in the plate final to Malasang Traders of Buka.

In the premier division, Hangan Pirates finished on top with Hago Marist being the runners-up.

