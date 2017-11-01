Buin’s tarsealed roads give taxi driver a business idea

A POSITIVE development has emerged as the direct spin-off of the sealing of roads in Buin town in South Bougainville.

James Kiro, 34, of Kikimogu outside Buin, said the sealed roads have provided the perfect opportunity and condition for a taxi service to complement the new-look town.

Kiro is the first person to set up a taxi service in Buin and he said the demand is growing.

Kiro said his main customers are teachers and their spouses, public servants and villagers within the town limits.

He has also set a record by driving his taxi from Kieta – crossing floods and a river – to Buin.

Kiro said he was not afraid to venture into business and is urging local businessmen and businesswomen to join the ride in Buin’s transformation and help grow the local economy.

