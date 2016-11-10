Buka Town carries out eviction of Asians

A TOTAL of 24 Asians have been evicted from Buka in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville since January, town manager Edward Kena says.

He said the action started after he took office and that there was now no foreigner operating any business in Buka.

He said those evicted did not have valid business licences, passports or lacked education.

He said foreigners who broke the country’s laws must be sent back to their own country.

Kenai said it was also becoming evident that some Asian women had been used as “pull factors” to marry local men so that they could set up businesses in the country.

He said this was being monitored and would be dealt with if it gets out of hand.

Kenai said the issue of foreigners conducting business in Buka was being controlled all around the town.

