Bulb onion project building women’s capacity

The ACIAR project aims to build women capacities in managing household income in rural areas.

The object was to enable women to be equal partners in household with their spouse.

It was implemented to enhance the livelihood of rural women who are uneducated and to improve their agricultural productivity skills to become business-minded.

The agreed sites of the project in Eastern Highlands are Goroka and Asaro-Daulo districts.

The selected villages that the project is set up are Gahuku, Ifiufa, Kopika, Notofana and Kabiufa from Goroka district.

Villages from the Asaro-Daulo district are Runumbe and Kasena.

Bulb onion production and marketing was chosen as the best enterprise to use as a vehicle to deliver the project objectives.

Women farmers from the selected villages attended trainings on bulb onion production.

Each cluster group appointed in each villages a Village Community Educator. A VEC must be able to read and write to attend trainings run by the Fresh Produce Development Agency so that they can be able to educate village women.

The agreed sites had been inspected where women farmers who were helped by their husbands, brothers or relatives to build their model farm.

Bulb onion seeds were distributed to each VCE of the villages.

They nursed the seeds in the nursery house for about 7-8weeks and then transplanted the seedlings out in the field.

Bulb onion is a food crop that takes up less space and produce comparatively to other food crops.

It is emphasized to the women leaders and VCEs that record keeping on the bulb onion project is very important for them to budget so that they will know how they are progressing.

They can use the records to evaluate their achievements or going to achieve and be able to compare with other crops which they will make decisions on for their family’s benefit and livelihood.

Therefore individual efforts and commitment of every woman is needed for success.

