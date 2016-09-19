Bulldogs sign Kumul Martin

KUMUl back-rower Rhyse Martin signed a two-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs and will make his way to Sydney for pre-season in November.

Martin, who plays for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Intrust Super Cup, was excited and thankful for the opportunity to get back into the NRL.

“The opportunity means a lot to me. I have been working hard for the past two years and I’ve had to mature both on and off the field,” Martin, 23, said.

“The Blackhawks coaching staff have helped me a great deal to improve my game and hold myself to a higher standard.”

Martin, who was a member of the Sydney Roosters NYC side in 2012 has been outstanding for the Blackhawks over the past two seasons, continually appearing in the top three lists for tackles made and metres gained.

The ex-Kirwan High student has flourished in North Queensland and has made the Blackhawks number 12 jersey his own. The second rower formed a potent left-side combination with half back Michael-Parker-Walshe and centre Moses Pangai at the Blackhawks that allowed for countless point scoring opportunities.

Martin, who is unable to play for the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister’s XIII this weekend, actually started his international rep career when he was picked in the 2013 PNG PM’s XIII before making his test debut in the May Pacific Test against Fiji in 2015. – TBmedia

